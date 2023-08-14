Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 7:20 pm
Pauls Valley Junior High Principal Martha Graham visits with teachers Shawna McLellan and Nolan Pullen at a back to school breakfast last week hosted by Trinity Baptist Church and First United Bank.
Superintendent Adam McPhail hands out professional development training stipends to JH teacher Chelsey Schroeder and Alternative Education secretary Jocelyn Rushing.
Pauls Valley teachers dig in at last week’s back to school breakfast.
The PV High School marching band plays for teachers at a back to school breakfast held last week.
Superintendent Adam McPhail announces door prizes for teachers from local businesses. He’s assisted by JH teacher Molly Livingston and JH Assistant Principal Drew Etheredge.
New school year is here
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.