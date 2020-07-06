As of this advisor there are 16,3628 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 434 from Sunday.
There have been 12,432 recoveries up 186 from Sunday. There was 1 additional death in the state and have been 399 deaths overall.
In Garvin County there were no new cases of the virus for 91 total cases. There was 1 additional recovery for 62 total recoveries. There are 28 active cases of the virus.
Lindsay added a recovery to their totals for 17 total recoveries. They have 8 active cases of the virus.
Pauls Valley has had 40 cases with 30 recoveries. There are 10 active cases in PV.
Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
Wynnewood has had 8 total cases with 1 death and 3 active cases.
Elmore City has had 6 cases with 3 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Maysville has had 6 cases with 4 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 cases with 2 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
