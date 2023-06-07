Monster fish are again coming to say hello to a whole bunch of folks as the summer tradition of noodling in Pauls Valley will soon return to the spotlight of curiosity and amazement.
It’s the 23rd version of the Okie Noodling Tournament coming to PV’s Wacker Park the weekend of June 16-17.
A few thousand people are expected to come for a festival that features really big catfish, all caught by noodlers jumping into the water and using their own hands.
The event gets started with live music from Kat Hasty and the Eli Young Band starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, June 16. There is a cost to get into the show as admission that night is $25. Tickets are available online at okienoodling.com.
Becky Ledbetter has stepped down as Pauls Valley’s tourism director, but for now she’s got a focus on helping the city of Pauls Valley prepare for an event that at times draws interest from literally around the world.
“The layout will be a little different,” Ledbetter tells the PV Democrat.
“The bands have requested a different type of stage. The size of the band shell is too small. The bigger name bands have more instruments, and they need more room.”
Accommodating those bands means a stage is being brought in for the concerts on both nights of the event.
“The stage will be set off to the left of the band shell.”
That means all main noodling activities, including the weigh-ins for all the fish coming in with noodlers, will return the band shell stage throughout the festival on Saturday, June 17. Admission is free, but parking is $5.
Helping with registration for noodlers and vendors is the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
After all the noodling action more live music caps off the weekend with a show at 8:30 p.m. featuring Shane Smith and the Saints, along with Gannon Fremin and CCREV.
The noodling schedule on Saturday is:
• 10 a.m., vendors open and cornhole tournament gets started.
• Noon, live demonstrations of noodling and tournament weigh-in begins.
• 1 p.m., watermelon crawl.
• 3 p.m., men’s only wet T-shirt contest.
• 4 p.m., kid’s catfish eating contest.
• 6 p.m., Okie Noodling queen competition begins, weigh-in deadline.
• 7:30 p.m., tournament winners announced.
