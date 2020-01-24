A convicted felon shot to death Wednesday by two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers was identified as Adam Ray Hernandez.
The troopers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. They were identified as Joe Kimmons and Clay Anderson. Kimmons has been with the highway patrol for 20 years and Anderson has been a trooper for 18 years.
Hernandez, 34, led troopers on a five-minute pursuit in a vehicle reported stolen from Purcell. The chase ended when Hernandez crashed in Moore near Interstate 35 and NW 27th. He was shot by Kimmons and Anderson after exiting the vehicle.
Hernandez was convicted of burglary last year in Pottawatomie County.
The statement released Thursday by the highway patrol failed to include information about the number of shots fired, if Hernandez was armed with a weapon or if the suspect moved toward the troopers. OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said that information is part of the ongoing investigation and will be turned over to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.
Mashburn will decide if the shooting was justified. The DA said Thursday he has been given a summary of the shooting, but has no timetable for his use-of-force decision.
The black Chevy Tahoe driven by Hernandez was spotted by the troopers who attempted to stop it as Hernandez traveled northbound on I-35 through Moore.
The suspect exited I-35 at NW 27th in Moore and drifted left off the road and into the grassy median. The vehicle hit a light pole and several trees before spinning out of control and coming to rest.
OHP officials said the troopers approached the vehicle and began firing shots at the suspect. Hernandez, the only person in the vehicle, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The troopers were not injured and no civilians were harmed.
This isn't Kimmons' first officer-involved shooting. In 2013, Kimmons shot a teenager following a road rage incident along I-35 in Cleveland County. Mashburn declared in that case that Kimmon's use of force was justified. Kimmons shot the teen once in the chest but the youngster recovered from his wound.
In 2019, at least 50 officer-involved shootings occurred in Oklahoma, according to information compiled by The Frontier. Of that number, 35 resulted in fatalities.
Tim Farley
366-3539
