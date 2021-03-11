Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state
Judith L. Harman of Pauls Valley, Okla., formerly of Elmore City, was born to John David and Grace Dill Harman on February 13, 1940 and passed away on March 9, 2021 at the age of 81 years. Judy grew up in Elmore City and attended school there.
Floyd James Jr., 80, was born June 27, 1940 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to Floyd and Marie James. He attended Dunbar Elementary School and graduated Pauls Valley High school as one of the first students to integrate.
Charles Ray Bashaw was born on May 23, 1940 in Ashdown, Arkansas to Johny Peter and Noma Lee (Puckett) Bashaw. Charlie passed from this life on Monday, March 1, 2021 in Lawton, Okla., at the age of 80 years.
Tommy R. Riggs of Pauls Valley passed away March 6, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 85 years.
Funeral services for Floyd James Jr., 80, of Forrest Park, Oklahoma are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 15 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
