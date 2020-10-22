As of the Thursday, Oct. 22, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 112,483 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
Of the reported cases, 96,245 are listed as recovered, and 15,017 are currently active.
A total of 1,221 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 11 additional deaths identified for the Thursday report.
Garvin County is listed as having 112 active cases of the virus. There have been 606 cases reported with 6 deaths and 488 recoveries.
Elmore City has had 57 cases with 43 recoveries and has 14 active cases.
Foster has had 8 cases with 6 recoveries and has 2 active cases.
Lindsay has had 131 cases with 2 deaths, 109 recoveries and has 20 active cases.
Masyville has had 58 cases with 2 deaths, 49 recoveries and has 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 28 cases with 24 recoveries and has 4 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 218 cases with 2 deaths, 178 recoveries and has 38 active cases.
Stratford has had 71 cases with 52 recoveries and has 19 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 77 cases with 1 death, 58 recoveries and has 18 active cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
