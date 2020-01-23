Kindergarteners at Oklahoma School for the Deaf may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride. They are currently working with Oklahoma School for the Deaf to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Sulphur. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 145 schools in 27 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
This would be the first Kindergarten Program of its kind for the state of Oklahoma! Angie Shelby, teacher at Oklahoma School for the Deaf, would like to incorporate the Kindergarten PE Program into her classroom, stating: “Learning to ride a bike increases students’ self- esteem, improves their behavior, and helps them learn the value of fitness.” Angie’s dream is to have a “tiny triathlon competition for kindergarten students at the end of the year where parents, staff, and students can cheer them on.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member, Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit https://support.allkidsbike.org/oklahoma-school-for-the-deaf.
