A new criminal charge has led to a revoked sentence from a previous case and prison time for a Pauls Valley man.
It was just a few weeks ago when Caleb Pearson, 33, was formally charged with striking a teenage girl and choking her mother during an incident May 9 at a Pauls Valley residence.
The two felony charges filed against Pearson the following day triggered a state’s motion to revoke a suspended sentence he received for a firearm possession Pearson was given in 2021.
As part of that older case Pearson was given a two-year suspended sentence, which now happens to be the prison term handed down during a recent hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom.
During the domestic assault allegation last month the woman said Pearson, her former husband, showed up wanting receipts when he got “violent” trying to take her phone away.
She said he then threw her around the residence pushing her over a couch onto the floor.
Going out to her vehicle to get the receipts the woman said Pearson grabbed her by the throat. She claims she did not lose consciousness but her vision began to blur.
The woman claims she was able to honk the vehicle’s horn in an an attempt to get help before Pearson pulled a phone away from the teen as she was calling 911. Pearson is alleged to have pushed the teen to the floor.
Pearson told authorities he did get physical but snapped out of it and let go when she honked the horn and screamed for help.
“I had my hands around her neck,” he said when asked what he meant about letting go of the woman.
With a plea of no contest, a charge of child abuse by injury against Pearson was amended to assault with intent to commit a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.