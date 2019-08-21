A Cleveland County judge is expected to announce the verdict Monday in the state’s high-profile opioid lawsuit against manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
A spokesman for Judge Thad Balkman said the decision will be announced 3 p.m. Monday in his courtroom.
State officials want the pharmaceutical company and its subsidiaries to pay an estimated $17.5 billion in damages for helping create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising. The money would be used to abate the crisis.
During closing arguments of the eight-week trial, attorneys for the state argued that the company created and fed an opioid epidemic in Oklahoma by manufacturing a mutant poppy and then oversupplying the drugs.
The state has accused several drug companies of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths.
Johnson & Johnson — along with its subsidiary Janssen — has denied wrongdoing.
Attorneys for the company argued that it only had a small share of Oklahoma’s Medicaid prescriptions for opioids and — as deaths linked to other companies’ products was spiking — Janssen’s were actually going down.
The company argued that U.S. Food and Drug Administration label requirements guide promotion and address risks. Johnson & Johnson’s marketing and physician education were consistent with federal requirements, and it’s the doctor’s responsibility to read product labels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.