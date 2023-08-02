By Barry Porterfield
Loud claps of applause came this week as a group expressed its approval for Garvin County’s commissioners and sheriff putting it on paper they do not support a presidential order that opponents call a federal “land grab.”
At issue is President Joe Biden’s action back in early 2021 when he signed Executive Order 14008 entitled “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Aboard.”
The order directs the secretary of the interior, in consultation with the secretaries of agriculture and commerce and the chairman of the council of environmental quality, along with other senior officials, to develop a program to conserve at least 30 percent of the lands and waters in the United States by 2030.
It’s called the 30 x 30 program as the idea is to set aside about 700 million acres of U.S. land in just over six years for conservation reasons.
Activists like Faith Campbell was among those there for Monday’s action.
She was also in the middle of a workshop a few weeks ago in Pauls Valley attended by the commissioners and plenty of others meant to inform the public about this 30 x 30 program.
“Right now federal lands can be used for other purposes, like for grazing or drilling,” Campbell said.
“This would take 30 percent of land in the United States and we couldn’t use it. This is being proposed for conservation. That land is to be taken out of human use and restored to its natural habitat. That means no grazing, no parks, no drilling, nothing.
“30 x 30 is a pledge to take the land and water out of human use.”
There’s even 160 signatures of area folks signed up to support the 3-0 vote by commissioners showing they oppose the proposed measure.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said the order would give unprecedented control to the federal government to take whatever land it deemed necessary.
“This could be anywhere, and they can take it by eminent domain,” Gollihare said.
The commissioners’ resolution states a program like 30 x 30 is “preventing the productive use of these lands and their resources.”
It also states there is no real authority for the program since it was “not voted on or consented to by the people, Congress or the Oklahoma Legislature.”
A signed letter by Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett states why he opposes the measure.
“Garvin County’s well-being and economy depend on private land ownership and responsible resource use,” Mullett stated. “The proposed program’s potential to permanently preserve vast lands could negatively impact our businesses and citizens.
“I agree that the 30 x 30 program lacks constitutional or statutory authority, and decisions affecting our county should not be made without our consent.
“I endorse the county commissioners’ stance on protecting private property rights and supporting continued private ownership of lands in Garvin County. Any land acquisitions should be voluntary and fairly compensated.”
Even with all the action this week Campbell said this only shows opposition but doesn’t stop the program.
“This doesn’t stop them from doing this,” she said.
“It protects us in court. It gives us a leg to stand on.”
Proponents of the order argue “climate impacts are human-caused, and permanently preserving 30 percent of America’s land and oceans is necessary to reverse climate change.”
