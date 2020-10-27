The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 118,409 total cases, 101,656 recoveries and 1,273 deaths. There are currently 15,480 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 132 active cases, 679 total cases, 541 recoveries and 6 deaths.
In Elmore City, there are 9 active cases, 62 total cases and 53 recoveries.
In Foster, there is 1 active case, 9 total cases and 8 recoveries.
In Lindsay, there are 27 active cases, 143 total cases, 114 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Maysville, there are 7 active cases, 62 total cases, 53 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Paoli, there are 12 active cases, 37 total cases and 25 recoveries.
In Pauls Valley, there are 42 active cases, 240 total cases, 196 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Stratford, there are 16 active cases, 78 total cases and 62 recoveries.
In Wynnewood, there are 29 active cases, 98 total cases, 68 recoveries and 1 death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.