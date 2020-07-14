Oklahoma saw an increase of 993 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of those in Garvin County, setting another single-day record, according to the state Health Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
In Garvin County, there have been 133 total cases. There have been 101 recoveries and 3 deaths. Currently, there are 29 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley saw 6 new cases since Monday for a total of 61 cases. There were 3 additional recoveries and PV has 13 active cases.
Lindsay added 1 additional recovery for 24 total recoveries. They have 12 active cases and have had 37 total cases.
Maysville added 2 more cases of the virus for 12 total cases. They have had 10 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Wynnewood added 1 case of the virus for 11 total cases. They have had 9 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Elmore City added 1 case of the virus for 7 total cases. They also added 2 recoveries and have 1 active case currently.
Paoli added 1 additional recovery for 3 total recoveries. They have had 4 total cases and have 1 active case currently.
Stratford has had 3 cases of the virus and has 3 recoveries.
Four more deaths also were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health — a McCurtain County man and an Oklahoma County woman in the 65 and older group and a woman in the 18-35 age group and a man in the 50-64 age group, from Tulsa County. None of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, but OSDH did not specify when they occurred. There have been 428 deaths in the state.
Overall, the state reached 21,738 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 4.79% increase from Monday's report.
There were and additional 820 recoveries in the state for a total of 16,635, a 5.2% increase.
Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15.
Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
