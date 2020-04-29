Pauls Valley's streets on Saturday night have been busy as cars line up to drag the strip. Cars can be seen circling Sonic Drive-in and cruising up Grant Street to Chickasaw Street and then to Paul Street and through the Depot area.
featured
Pauls Valley Cruise
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm swirlees just the start
- Garvin County up to 13 cases, 8 recoveries
- State cases up 27, deaths 2
- Woman struggling to access unemployment benefits
- Garvin County Public Records
- Passing draws senator's salute
- Garvin County stays the same, State over 3,100 cases
- OSDH COVID-19 update: Maysville adds a recovery to Garvin County totals
- Planet still has a birthday bash
- Garvin County adds one to its total, State at 2,807
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.