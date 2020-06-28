The Pauls Valley Round-Up Club Rodeo had two full nights of action at the Round-Up Club Arena this weekend. Over 225 Cowboys and Cowgirls competed in the two-day event. Here is some action from Friday and Saturday night.
Pauls Valley Rodeo
Daniel Thomas Sprouse, 67, was born in Litchfield, Illinois to John Denson and Ethel (Kaldi) Sprouse on December 30, 1952. He died June 25, 2020 leaving behind his wife of 40 years, Candace Blalock, son Justin Sprouse (Oklahoma City), and daughter Brittany Scruggs, her husband Kevin, and the…
A memorial service will be held for Gerald (Jerry) Roller of Wayne at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 under the pavilion at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley.
Jerry R. Owens, 80, was born in Pauls Valley on May 7, 1940 to Clifford G. and Iva L. (Mitchell) Owens and passed from this life in Norman, Okla., on June 19, 2020.
