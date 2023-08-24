The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that Ramon Kennedy, a resident of Pauls Valley, has enrolled as a high school junior for the 2023-24 school year. He is one of 50 newly enrolled students in the OSSM Class of 2025. Before joining OSSM, Ulrey was a student at Pauls Valley High School.
“Students who apply to OSSM go through a comprehensive admissions process,” said Tony Cornforth, president of OSSM. “OSSM challenges students beyond the traditional academic model, and we congratulate William and his classmates on this achievement.”
- Created by the Oklahoma State Legislature, OSSM opened to high school juniors and seniors in 1990. It has been consistently ranked as a top high school in both the nation and stateand offers several opportunities for students throughout Oklahoma to take college-level courses.
These include its residential campus in Oklahoma City, five regional centers located throughout the state, and a virtual program. All are available at no cost to students, including room and board for residential students.
About OSSM
Nationally ranked in the top 1 percent of public high schools in the United States, OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state. For more information, call (405) 521-6436 or visit the website at www.ossm.edu.
