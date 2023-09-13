Prison time awaits a Pauls Valley man who this past spring displayed some unusual behavior when around some young children at a public event.
The recent sentence was for Caleb Franklyn Meave, 32, who in early May approached and tried to pick up young children during an event at the Pauls Valley High School gym.
When police officers were called to the scene they were told a male subject, later identified as Meave, was harassing people in the stands and talking to several small children.
One witness claims he was seen picking up a child with “unknown intention.”
“It was learned that Meave had approached several juvenile children trying to speak to them, sat close to them and reach his arms out toward them in attempts to pick them up,” officers later reported.
“Meave then approached a six-year-old male, picked him up and began to walk away. The child’s father approached Meave, told him multiple times to set the child down and was able to retrieve the child.”
Meave, who officers said appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, then resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.
During the arrest they reported Meave said “no” and attempted to pull away. One officer was able to get Meave’s right wrist handcuffed but he continued to resist to the point of kicking at officers.
They claim Meave struck at the officers with his shoulder blades and elbows, while also kicking their legs as he was finally taken into custody.
The actual charges filed after the incident included kidnapping and assault police officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.