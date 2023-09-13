A Pauls Valley/Stratford area man with a history of running from law enforcement officers will now slow down with some time in prison.
Various terms totaling 15 years in prison were given to John Thomas Nunn Jr., 24, during a recent plea deal in a Garvin County District courtroom.
Part of the sentence included revoking a three-year suspended term already given for attempting to elude a Chickasaw Lighthorse officer nearly a year ago, along with a drug possession charge.
The 15-year term was actually given for Nunn having fentanyl in his possession this past March while in Pauls Valley.
One of Nunn’s most recent allegations was in June when he attempted to elude a county sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed pursuit on the streets of PV.
Filed at the same time was a similar charge accusing Nunn of leading a Maysville police officer on a pursuit with speeds around 100 mph back on May 14.
In early May he was accused of using a cellphone to make illegal transactions in Pauls Valley in August 2022.
