Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney John Pevehouse, known for his zealous prosecution of defendants and dedication to the legal profession, died last week following triple bypass surgery. He was 52.
Pevehouse, who was the lead prosecutor for the District 21 drug task force, was well-liked and respected by his colleagues in the DA’s office and law enforcement officials in other agencies.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn spoke highly of the assistant DA and the impact he had on the office. Pevehouse worked 11 years as a prosecutor and 17 as an attorney after graduating from the University of Oklahoma law school.
“John was an integral part of what we do,” Mashburn said. “He was one of the veteran lawyers in the office. His death leaves a huge hole in our office.”
Chief District Judge Thad Balkman described Pevehouse as a “tough negotiator who would give defense attorneys fits.” Balkman also called Pevehouse “reliable and consistent” in his work as a prosecutor.
“John has been a fixture in the Cleveland County district attorney’s office and it will be odd not to see him during my Wednesday felony docket,” Balkman said. “John was a good man.”
The funeral service for Pevehouse will be 10 a.m., Friday at Wildwood Community Church, 1501 24th Avenue NE, in Norman. He will be laid to rest at Kolb Cemetery in Spencer.
Meanwhile, District Judge Michael Tupper remembered the many cases Pevehouse prosecuted in front of him.
“I always found him to be highly competent, professional and a zealous advocate for the people of Cleveland County,” the judge said. “He was a great attorney and an even better person. He will be sorely missed, and on behalf of the Cleveland County judiciary, our utmost sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time.”
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster added that Pevehouse’s expertise and friendship will be missed by the lawmen he worked with, especially those on the drug task force that encompasses Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties.
“John was a valued resource and partner who often worked closely with the investigators within the Norman Police Department Special Investigations Section. He was more than just a great prosecutor, but a truly great friend to every person he met,” Foster wrote in a statement.
Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson echoed the sentiments of his fellow lawmen.
“John Pevehouse has been a longtime prosecutor in District 21 and built a strong reputation for protecting citizens from crime,” he said. “He was loved by many and respected by all. He will be missed.”
Visitation is set 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Tribute Memorial Care, 708 24th Avenue NW.
Tim Farley
366-3539
