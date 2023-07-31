Garret John David Woodle, 34, of Purcell, has pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
On May 16, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a four-count Superseding Indictment against Woodle.
Count 1 charged Woodle with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Count 2 charged Woodle with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Count 3 charged Woodle with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Count 4 charged Woodle with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to the Superseding Indictment, on or about September 30, 2022, Woodle distributed fentanyl to an individual, and Woodle’s distribution of that fentanyl resulted in serious bodily injury to another person.
On July 24, 2023, Woodle pleaded guilty to Count 1 of the Superseding Indictment. At his plea hearing, Woodle admitted to distributing a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. The fentanyl Woodle distributed resulted in the overdose of the victim, who required two doses of Narcan, as well as other medical measures, to be resuscitated.
As part of his plea, the United States has agreed not to advocate for more than 20 years in prison.
This case is a result of investigations by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Joynes and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaleigh Blackwell are prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.