All five members of Pauls Valley's city council got their man Wednesday as they announced Lee Littrell will be the next local city manager.
Littrell, who is currently the city manager in Frederick, is now set to step in Jan. 31 as the replacement for the now retired James Frizell.
Littrell worked for 30 years at Walmart in Elk City before serving a year as Elk City's assistant city manager and six years as city manager.
He started his work in Frederick in February 2021.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.