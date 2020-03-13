Patrons of Pauls Valley,
There has been a lot of news lately pertaining to the COVD-19 virus. COVD-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It has caused an outbreak of respiratory illnesses and the United States has confirmed COVD-19 cases in the US. Recently, Governor Stitt has confirmed 1 COVD-19 case in Tulsa Oklahoma. I want to assure you that our school district is keeping track of this situation through proven and trustworthy sources: The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), The Oklahoma State Department of Education (SDE), and the US Center of Disease Control (CDC). These health officials believe the risk to our school and community is low at this time.
Updated information from the CDC on coronavirus in the USA can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html. A letter from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister can be read here.
Much is being learned about this newly emerged illness. Based on the current information, health officials are recommending local communities and schools should take the same steps to protect against coronavirus as we take to prevent the spread of everyday illnesses like the common cold or the flu:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The coronavirus is believed to be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much in the way the flu and other respiratory viruses are spread. Symptoms can be fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. At this time, persons considered at risk are those with travel listed as level 2 or 3 on the CDC website. Pauls Valley custodial staff are an amazing group and are working hard to sanitize all hard surfaces. We are also ensuring that there is plenty of alcohol-based hand sanitizer available for our students and staff.
In summary, our primary mission is to ensure all our students and staff are safe. We are taking this situation very seriously and I hope our over-precaution is just that over-precaution. If you or anyone else connected to Pauls Valley Public Schools is planning on traveling this spring break out of the United States, you must call myself or your child’s principal before returning to school.
As always, I may be reached at the office at 405-238-6453 or by email (mmartin@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us). Thank you for your time and patience.
Mike Martin
