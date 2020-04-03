The Pauls Valley Tag Office is closing to the public at 4:30 p.m. today (Friday, April 3) until further notice.
“If you need a title transfer, renewals or drivers license you need to come in today,” the office said.
After today the public will still be able to do renewals through the mail at their mailing address is 113 E. Paul, Pauls Valley OK, 73075 or on line at https://www.ok.gov/tax/ .
When doing your renewal online when you get to the question to “Do you want the Tax Commission to do this,” Click No and choose the Pauls Valley office to issue your renewals. That will allow your renewal to go directly to them saving you time.
You can also call them at 405-238-5534 if you have any questions.
