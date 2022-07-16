A Pauls Valley teen died Saturday morning in an accident .5 miles north of Paoli on State Highway 77 according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the report, the 17-year-old male was driving northbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima at approximately 10:45 a.m.
For unknown reasons the car left the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Troopers said he died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.