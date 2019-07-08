Join a National Park Service ranger and a Chickasaw Nation park guide for a children’s fishing clinic on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at the Eagle Bay fishing pond. After learning some fishing basics, participants will be able to catch fish in the freshly stocked pond. All necessary supplies will be provided. The clinic will end at noon.
“Fishing is one of the most popular activities in the recreation area,” says Park Ranger Ron Parker, who will lead the program. “It’s a lot of fun to host this activity for kids who are just learning to fish.”
For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234. For more information about the Chickasaw Cultural Center, visit www.chickasawculturalcenter.com or call (580) 662-7130.
