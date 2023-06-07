The hope is to warm up a very cold case as the family of an Elmore City man missing for decades is now offering a reward for information.
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for tips that lead to answers to what happened to Jimmy Don Robinson.
Robinson, who folks at the time called Cigar, went missing back on Oct. 1, 1976 as surviving family like his sister, Phyllis Hines of Lindsay, hope someone will come forward with anything that can provide some closure.
Hines and her two sisters continue to carry the torch to find some answers and bring some peace to the entire family.
“With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day I thought this was the perfect time to do this,” Hines tells the PV Democrat.
“This has haunted our family and caused so much pain. I’ve never stopped looking. We’ve been haunted by the rumors. It hasn’t been the rumors but the silence. What did people know?
“I’m praying for closure. I pray to God for an answer to this.”
Some of those rumors about Robinson over the years have been he was murdered and his body dumped in a lake around here.
The thing is family members have and continue to team up with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Department checking out tips like that one.
With Sheriff Jim Mullet all the way on board, searches of area ponds and lakes have been done, including a closer look of the Elmore City Lake in November 2021 with the help of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement.
Nothing related to the fate of Robinson has been found in those searches as Hines and a nephew, Joshua Shawn, are looking to get the word out about the reward being offered for information.
“For the first time a reward will be offered,” Shawn said.
“The family kind of held back for a while, but now we’re hoping this will maybe incentivize somebody to come forward with information.
“We’ve continued to search. We’ve focused on lakes and ponds around Elmore City.”
The most recent search actually came just a few weeks ago as the family hired a professional diver armed with sonar to search Elmore City’s lake.
“Some people thought he and the car might be in that lake, but the search came up empty,” Shawn said.
In the last couple of years there have been some tips, specifically three times the family has been contacted about an older man named Jimmy Robinson who might fit the description of the young man who disappeared without a trace and no clues nearly 47 years ago.
None of those men turned out to be the Jimmy Don this family is looking to find.
“At the end of the day we don’t know what happened, but we are getting new stories all the time about things we should check out,” Hines said.
“To this day we’re hearing stores about what might have happened. It’s ongoing and never really stops.
“It’s going to take someone to come forward with information. There’s someone out there that knows something.
“Right now it’s in limbo. It has been since I was a little girl. It’s finding a needle in a hay stack.
“It’s not even a cold case – it’s a frozen case. It’s like our last resort.”
Both Hines and Shawn are quick to express their appreciation to the sheriff’s office for its help even though they know it may take away from present day cases.
“Mr. Mullett has been very constructive and helpful,” Hines said. “I know his office is busy and has limited resources, so we appreciate all his help.
“With this being such a cold case it keeps getting pushed down the list,” Shawn said.
“We understand that. It’s a busy county with a lot of grow sites.”
Still, a promise Hines made to her now deceased parents appears to be driving her even today.
“You make a promise to your parents, and you intend to keep that promise,” she said.
“We’ll do everything in our power to bring Jimmy Don home. That’s our hope and prayer.
“If you know anything at all we ask that you come forward.”
