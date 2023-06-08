The rodeo and Pauls Valley clearly go together as the 78th annual Heritage Day Rodeo is coming Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.
The rodeo action is scheduled to get started at 8 p.m. both nights at the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena.
Bull riding is only a part of the rodeo as other events are breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ranch broncs, open barrels and mutton’ bustin’ for kids 6 and younger.
Also featured is the Star Spangled Stampede Drill Team.
A rodeo parade going through downtown Pauls Valley gets riding at 5 p.m. June 24.
Call 405-238-7425 or 238-2776 for more as advance tickets of $5 are available at Sharpe’s Department Store in downtown Pauls Valley.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, June 8 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, June 8 (1:45 to 4:15 p.m.) – The Clinic in Stratford, 302 West Smith. Call Anne Flinn at 580-925-3286.
• Tuesday, June 20 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 South Dean A. McGee. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
The next series of the Let’s Talk About it book lectures, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, is set to return later in the summer.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
• Thursday, June 22 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Joy Kinney at 903-245-9780.
