Candidates for the Board of Education in Garvin County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 2, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Garvin County Election Board Secretary Doylene Cunningham said today.
Cunningham said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th. All candidate filings will occur at the Garvin County Election Board office, 201 W. Grant, Room 8, in Pauls Valley, OK, Cunningham said.
The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 11th, 2020 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.
Candidates may file for the following offices 5‘s:
Elmore City / Pernell School District---Office No 5
Lindsay School District---Office No. 5
Maysville School District---Office No 5
Paoli School District---Office No. 5
Pauls Valley School District---Office No. 5
Stratford School District---Office No. 5 and Unexpired Office No. 2
Whitebead School District---Office No. 3
Wynnewood School District---Office No. 5
For more information, contact the Garvin County Election Board at 405-238-3303.
