Adam McPhail is now the guy as just days ago he officially stepped into his new duties as Pauls Valley’s school superintendent.
Using the technology of easy-to-read graphics up on a big screen, McPhail led four members of the PV Board of Education through his first full-fledged meeting last week.
During the discussions McPhail offered more about a couple of bills passed into law earlier this year calling for a three-year pilot program to provide every Oklahoma school district with a school resource officer or security upgrades.
In Pauls Valley’s case it appears the focus is working with the local police department to provide an officer to be dedicated to serving the schools.
“They’re a huge asset,” McPhail said about having a school resource officer in place.
“We all want better security, and you can teach students, especially when they’re young, that police officers are good people and they can be trusted.”
Often just called SRO’s for short, a school resource officer would essentially be a police officer serving each of the local schools.
It’s made possible by a couple pieces of legislation earlier this year that establish a SRO program and the funding to pay for it as each school district is scheduled to receive $96,000 over a three-year period.
“We’re looking at paying 75 percent of a SRO’s salary,” McPhail told board members as the officer would serve at the schools during the regular school year and then for the city in the summer.
“Pauls Valley will pay the remaining salary and provide a vehicle. The officer would get space hopefully at each site.
“They are a Pauls Valley police officer,” he about the SRO, which hasn’t yet been named but is expected to be in place by early August.”
Funding will also be the important factor when it comes to the possibility of having more than one SRO in place.
The superintendent then transitioned over to the status of the heating and air conditioning system for the auditorium at PV High School.
Work on installing a new system had been scheduled to start in late June but was delayed until August.
Now that’s been pushed back to December because of manufacturing issues out the school district’s control.
McPhail said there is a possibility a temporary system could be hooked up as more details on that are still being worked out.
The heat and air for the auditorium is a big deal, especially when it comes to community events like concerts by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
The school’s auditorium also used to be the place where the Pauls Valley Opry would hold its monthly shows. Those shows have for now been moved over to the local junior high because of the lack of heat and air at the high school auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.