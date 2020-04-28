The threat of severe weather returns tonight for much of southern and eastern Oklahoma. The primary threats are large hail and damaging winds.
Forecasters expect the formation of a squall line in northwest Oklahoma along a cold front, which they predict will move southeast across the state this afternoon and evening.
"We have a moderate risk area that includes Ada for later this afternoon and evening," said meteorologist Matthew Day at the National Weather Service in Norman. We're looking at hail up to the size of baseballs being the main threat, transitioning to a high wind threat as it moves farther southeast."
Day said some wind speeds could exceed 80 miles per hour.
"We do have a low potential for tornadoes in late afternoon, early evening," Day added. "The main time frame for storms as they move through the area will be 6 p.m. and 11 p.m."
Day said the storms should be fast-moving.
"Expect these to be fast-moving storms because they will be moving along with a cold front to the southeast," Day said.
