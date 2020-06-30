In his first run at a full term of his own Garvin County's incumbent sheriff jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back Tuesday night.
Jim Mullett, appointed the sheriff here a year ago, held a commanding lead over three challengers from start to finish for the primary election as he claimed the office without needing a runoff later in the summer as all four were filed as Republicans.
“I'm humbled with such great support from the community,” Mullett said about the same time the election was being called Tuesday night.
“I couldn't do it without my family, friends and the Lord. We will do such a great job for this county with the staff I have.
“I want to say thank you to all my supporters in the county.”
Mullett finished with more than 75.1 percent of the total votes, which comes to 2,354 votes.
Finishing second in the sheriff's race was Shane Rich, who collected 382 votes (13.1 percent), followed by Dan Deal (265 votes, 8.4 percent) and Tony Rust (102 votes, 3.2 percent).
A sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood passed in a close vote. A total of 195 votes were cast for the vote, compared to 166 in opposition.
In another Garvin County area race incumbent Reneé Barber won a close battle to earn a new term on the Elmore City-Pernell Board of Education.
Barber finished with 406 votes, or 52.8 percent, while Carl Stevens received 362 votes.
In Lindsay the top three candidates out of 10 claimed spots on the city council there.
Those top three were Eric Dodson with 350 votes (22.7 percent), Lynn Scruggs (270 votes, 17.5 percent) and Brad Smith (233 votes, 15.1 percent).
More details on the voting results for State Question 802 proposing an expansion of Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma and legislators with districts that take in parts of Garvin County will be posted later on the PV Democrat website.
