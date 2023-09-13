This Saturday night is show time for the next performance of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
“The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch” is coming to the Pauls Valley High School auditorium with show time set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Members of the local choral group say this is an opportunity for area youth to come to hear and experience a professional orchestra accompany a masterwork composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1786.
The setting has been brought to modern day life from its premiere in Vienna in 1786 by adding a western theme and setting on a ranch.
The production features singers and actors from local folks to students at East Central University, along with a professional orchestra.
During the overture of the performance a number of pantomime characters will be on stage depicting something that’s unique to the Pauls Valley community.
The comedic musical will be sung in English and narrated by Kathleen Carlton, a GCCSS board member.
Dr. Jack Bowman is producing the show and conducting.
The performance is free for anyone 20 and under, while tickets of $25 and $50 are available at GarvinCountySings.com online, the PV Chamber of Commerce or at the door.
Mozart’s world-renowned comic opera then is set to bring a western twist to East Central University in Ada on Monday, Sept. 18.
The show will take place in the Ataloa Theatre, located in the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, at 7 p.m. Western attire is optional.
General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office. ECU students and employees receive free admission with their university ID.
•••
Tickets are also still available for the Gatlin Brothers in concert Saturday night, Oct. 28 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.