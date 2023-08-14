Driving too fast for wet road conditions is the listed cause of a two-vehicle accident over the weekend in the Pauls Valley area.
State troopers conclude the driver of a 2012 Ford GMC Acadia with four Ardmore residents inside lost control because the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions as it traveled on Interstate 35 on Saturday morning, Aug. 12.
The vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Jason Delong, was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-35 when it hydroplaned and went off the roadway to the left.
Delong is reported to have overcorrected to the right taking the vehicle into the right northbound lane, where it struck a semi-truck driven by Kuldeep Singh, 34, of Clovis, Calif.
Delong was later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
The three other individuals in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
One of them, Ericka Demarr, 34, was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Treated and released with a head injury was Danton Demarr, 36, while a 10-year-old boy was released after treatment for a trunk external injury.
Singh was not injured in the accident.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers also report everyone involved in the accident was wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
