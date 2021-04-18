An 18-year-old male was stabbed to death Sunday evening in Stonewall and authorities arrested a 15-year-old male suspected of committing the crime.
Names of those involved were not available Sunday, but Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian reports that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at a park in Stonewall.
He said it appears the victim was at the park with his girlfriend when the 15 year old approached and started a confrontation. Deputies arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.
Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
