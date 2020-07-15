As of this advisory, there are 22,813 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The total from Tuesday to Wednesday increased by 1,075 cases. There have been 17,366 recoveries up 731 from Wednesday.
Garvin County added 7 new cases and 7 recoveries. There have been 140 cases with 108 recoveries and 3 deaths. There are 29 active cases in the county
Pauls Valley added 3 new cases and 3 recoveries. There have been 64 cases of the virus with 50 recoveries and 1 death. Pauls Valley has 13 active cases.
Lindsay added 2 new cases and 2 recoveries. They have had 39 total cases with 26 recoveries and 1 death. They have 12 active cases.
Maysville added 2 new cases and 1 recovery. There have been 14 total cases of the virus with 11 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Elmore City added a recovery. They have had 7 total cases and 7 recoveries.
Wynnewood has had 11 cases of the virus with 9 recoveries and 1 death. They have 1 active case.
Paoli has had 4 cases with 3 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 432 total deaths in the state.
Vital Records will open its doors today to provide limited in-person services by appointment only. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.