OKLAHOMA CITY — Opponents of a controversial Medicaid expansion proposal are frustrated, saying state leaders are quietly and aggressively pressing forward with their untested agenda as a deadly pandemic ravages the state.
Critics say the Oklahoma Health Care Authority continues to ramrod SoonerCare 2.0 through the required review process even as many Oklahomans are understandably distracted by COVID-19. Many are shut in at home and shut out of virtual public meetings due to a lack of home internet access.
“This proposal is bad policy at the best of times,” said Carly Putnam, policy director with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. “It’s especially bad policy right now. It’s kind of unbelievable that the Governor’s Office is seeking to advance this during a pandemic.”
Less than three months after Gov. Kevin Stitt first unveiled SoonerCare 2.0, state health care officials say they plan to submit Oklahoma's Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver request to the federal government Monday.
“To be trying to introduce new barriers to health care at this period seems incredibly tone deaf,” Putnam said. “There’s no rush, but they’ve been rushing anyway. We need to stop trying to do this now.”
‘Temporary stepping-stone'
Supporters, though, say a global health crisis is exactly the time the state should be seeking to expand Medicaid coverage for Oklahomans.
“The health and well-being of Oklahoma’s citizens is the governor’s top priority today and in the future,” said Carter Kimble, deputy secretary of health and mental health. “SoonerCare 2.0 is a plan that will expand coverage sooner and give the state flexibility to ensure federal funding is getting to the people in our state that need it most.”
Kimble said SoonerCare 2.0 focuses on providing a quality health care plan for Oklahomans. It gives the state control and flexibility to determine where funds should be distributed, he said.
SoonerCare 2.0 involves using a controversial block grant program, charging premiums and establishing work requirements. The waiver proposal notes it is intended “to be a temporary stepping-stone for many low-income adults, encouraging individuals to learn about and access local resources as they move from dependence on public assistance to independence.”
Critics believe SoonerCare 2.0 is likely to face years of legal challenges, ultimately delaying health care access for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans.
SoonerCare 2.0 could expand Medicaid access to as many as 220,000 Oklahomans. However, individuals will lose their coverage if they don’t pay premiums and work, volunteer or attend education programs at least 80 hours a month.
The state plans to charge the poor less than 2 percent of their household income. That means families could pay as much as $15 a month and single individuals could pay up to $10 a month.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, meanwhile, reserves the right to adjust those premiums as high as 5 percent of household income.
And, Oklahomans ages 19 to 60 must complete work requirements.
A variety of exemptions have been carved out including for pregnant women; those who are physically or mentally unfit; those responsible for caring for someone under 6 or someone who is incapacitated; those in drug and alcohol rehabilitation; and individuals who are part of a federally recognized tribe.
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said it’s “ill-advised” to press forward with the plan in the middle of a pandemic.
“If we’re going to make changes to the number of people who can access health care, the middle of a pandemic is not the time to do it,” he said. “This is a plan that requires people to pay premiums when fewer people have jobs and also has work requirements in the middle of a pandemic that is causing mass layoffs across the state.”
Only one survives
On June 30, Stitt will pit his plan against popular citizen-led State Question 802. Voters will determine if they want traditional Medicaid expansion. Only one plan can ultimately survive.
Under both plans, the state would be eligible for more than $1 billion in federal funds, but would have to contribute roughly $150 million the first year.
“By continuing to move through this important process, we are positioning Oklahoma with a plan to improve health outcomes,” said Katelynn Burns, a spokeswoman with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “Our goal is to decrease the state’s uninsured population and ultimately improve the health of Oklahomans sooner rather than later.”
She said the agency hosted four virtual public hearings that drew more than 600 total participants. The agency received more than 1,000 comments and questions during the hearings and over 2,000 more via mail, a policy blog and email.
In response to feedback, the agency also added closed captioning to the meetings.
“It was important for us to find a balance to keep moving forward with this plan while providing safe opportunities for the public to provide feedback,” Burns said.
Amber England, campaign manager for Yes on 802, said Oklahomans who lacked internet access were shut out of the virtual meetings. There were no in-person meetings due to the pandemic, and Oklahomans have to go online to read the details about SoonerCare 2.0, she said.
“I think it was ill-advised for the government to move forward,” she said.
She said Stitt’s attention should be on the pandemic, not pushing the health care plan.
Greg Treat, Oklahoma Senate president pro tem, said he hasn’t been able to watch a lot of the Health Care Authority’s virtual meetings, but wants to make sure SoonerCare 2.0 is well thought out.
The Oklahoma City Republican has opposed Medicaid expansion for some time.
“I’m still of the mind that Oklahomans are better served by not expanding Medicaid,” he said.
Merits aside, Treat said state government doesn’t stop during a pandemic.
“The business of the state needs to keep going on,” he said. “We’re still working even if we’re not in the Capitol.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
