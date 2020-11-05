Data released Thursday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) shows Oklahoma and Stephens County continuing to trend upward in COVID-19 cases.
Garvin County has had 863 positive cases, of which 8 have died and 637 have recovered leaving 218 active cases in the county, the highest since the pandemic started.
Pauls Valley has had 330 positive cases, of which two have died and 23` have recovered for 97 active cases in the city.
Lindsay has 35 active cases, 173 total cases, 136 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Wynnewood has had total 124 cases, 83 recoveries, 1 death and they have 40 active cases.
Stratford has 24 active cases, 103 total cases and 79 recoveries.
Elmore City has had 69 total cases, 61 recoveries and they have 8 active cases.
Maysville has 10 active cases, 69 total cases, 56 recoveries and 3 deaths.
Paoli has had 49 total cases, 30 recoveries, 1 death and they have 18 active cases.
Foster has 3 active cases, 11 total cases and 8 recoveries.
The state of Oklahoma did not see much improvement either day over day as there have been 2,101 new cases reported for a total of 129,873 positive cases.
There have been 21 new deaths identified to report for a total of 1,413 with four deaths identified in the past 24 hours.
- One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
- Two in Carter County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Cleveland County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
- One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Five in Oklahoma County, two females and three males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Payne County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
- One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
The active case count increased 838 or 5.3% for a total of 16,765 active COVID-19 cases while recoveries increased 1,242 or 1.1% for a total of 111,695 recoveries statewide.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported as of Wednesday, Nov 4, the country has had 9,485,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 233,717 have died and 3,743,527 have recovered, leaving a total of 5,508,204 active cases.
Day over day, confirmed cases increased by 102,831 or 1.1% while recoveries increased by 38,397 or 1% and active cases increased by 63,337 or 1.2%.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
