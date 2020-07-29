As of this advisory, there are 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 848 from Tuesday. There were an additional 1,023 recoveries pushing the total to 27,386.
Garvin County added 6 new cases of the virus and now have 190 total cases. There were 3 additional recoveries for a total of 156 recoveries. There have been four deaths and currently there are 30 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley's numbers stayed the same with 91 total cases, 1 death and 79 recoveries. There are 11 active cases.
Lindsay added 1 new case for 50 total cases. They have had 2 deaths and 40 recoveries. They have 8 active cases.
Elmore City added 4 new cases for 16 total cases. They have 7 recoveries and 9 active cases.
Maysville has had 18 total cases and have 16 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 12 total cases, 1 death and 11 recoveries. They currently have no active cases.
Paoli has had 6 total cases and 6 recoveries. Stratford has had 3 total cases and 3 recoveries.
There were 14 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 523 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
