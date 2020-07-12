COVID-19 continues its growth in Oklahoma with 458 new cases for 20,235 total cases. There were 15,485 recoveries up 349 from Saturday. There was 1 new death reported giving Oklahoma 422 deaths.
Garvin County is currently at 29 active cases.
There were no new cases in Garvin County as the total stayed at 122 cases. There have been 90 recoveries, up 1 from Saturday, and 3 deaths.
Pauls Valley has had 55 total cases. There was 1 additional recovery for 44 total recoveries with 10 active cases and 1 death.
Lindsay has had 37 total cases. They have 22 recoveries, 1 death with 14 active cases.
Maysville has had 10 total cases. They have had 8 recoveries with 2 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 9 total cases. They had had 8 recoveries, 1 death and have no active cases currently.
Elmore City has had 6 total cases. They have had 4 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 total cases. They have had 2 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 3 total cases. They have had 3 recoveries and have no active cases currently.
For more information about the state cases people can visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
