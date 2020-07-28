As of this advisory, there are 33,775 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 1,089 from Monday.
There were and additional 1,111 recoveries on Monday for a total of 26,363. There are 6,903 active cases in Oklahoma down from 6,938 on Monday.
In Garvin County there have been 184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with 4 deaths and 153 recoveries. There are 27 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley has had 91 cases with 1 death and 79 recoveries. They have 11 active cases.
Lindsay has had 49 cases with 2 deaths and 40 recoveries, They have 7 active cases.
Maysville has had 18 cases with 15 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 12 cases with 1 death and 10 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Elmore City has had 12 cases with 7 recoveries. They have 5 active cases.
Paoil has had 5 cases and 5 recoveries.
Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County,one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 509 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
