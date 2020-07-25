Oklahoma has surpassed the 30,000 case mark with 30,081 according to the Saturday report and 24,503 cases considered recovered.
The state reported 12 deaths in Saturday, including a Lindsay resident. There have been 496 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma, including 4 in Garvin County.
Saturday's State Department of Health report for COVID-19 shows Garvin County to be at 27 active cases.
Garvin County has had 172 cases, up 6 from Friday, and have had 141 recoveries, up 5 from from Friday.
Pauls Valley saw 5 new cases overnight for a total of 83 cases. There was an additional 4 recoveries in PV for a total of 69 recoveries with 1 death. They have 13 active cases.
Elmore City added 1 new case for 11 total cases. They have had 7 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Lindsay has had 46 yotal cases with 2 deaths and 38 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Maysville has had 18 total cases with 14 recoveries. They have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 12 total cases with 1 death and 10 recoveries. Thry have 1 active case.
Paoli has had 5 cases and 5 recoveries. Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
There have been 30,081 up 965 from Saturday. There have been 24,053 recoveries up 776 from Saturday.
