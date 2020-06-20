COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma topped 10,000 overnight with 331 new cases as reported by the Oklahoma State Deparment of Health. The total number of positive cases in Oklahoma is 10,037.
There was one additional death reported overnight. There have been 368 deaths statewide from the coronavirus.
There has also been 7,414 Oklahomans that have recovered from the virus including 202 from Friday.
In Garvin County, two more cases were reported on Saturday bringing the total to 43. There are 21 active cases in the county with 21 recoveries and one death.
Pauls Valley has had 20 cases with 8 recoveries
Lindsay has had 13 cases with 6 recoveries.
Maysville has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Wynnewood has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
Paoli has had 2 cases with 2 recoveries.
Elmore City has had 2 cases with 1 recovery,
Stratford has had 1 cases with 0 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases
10,037
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date
271,925
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
283,875
**Currently Hospitalized
197
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
1,229
Deaths in the Past 24 hours
1
Total Cumulative Deaths
368
