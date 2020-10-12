The State of Oklahoma topped the six-digit mark on Monday in total number of COVID-19 cases. The Oklahoma State Department of reported that there have been 100,184 cases in the state with 85,265 recoveries and 1,104 deaths. There are currently 13,815 active cases in the state.
There were six additional deaths on Sunday in the state, including a Pauls Valley man in the 65-or older group.
The trend continued upward over the weekend as the Garvin County now stands at 112 active cases. There are 504 total cases, 386 recoveries and 6 deaths.
In Pauls Valley, there are 27 active cases, 182 total cases, 153 recoveries and two deaths.
In Lindsay, there are 16 active cases, 111 total cases, 93 recoveries and two deaths.
In Maysville, there are 13 active cases, 54 total cases, 39 recoveries and two deaths.
In Wynnewood, there are 20 active cases, 61 total cases, 42 recoveries and one death
In Stratford, there are 24 active cases, 57 total cases and 33 recoveries.
In Elmore City, there are 12 active cases, 45 total cases and 33 recoveries.
In Paoli, there are four active cases, 25 total cases and 21 recoveries.
