As of this advisory, there are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Garvin County did not add any new positive cases and remains at 12 positive cases with 7 recoveries.
Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
Lindsay has 3 positive cases, 2 in Garvin County and 1 in another county. They have one recovery and it is in the other county.
Maysville has had 1 positive case.
Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
Wynnewood has had 1 positive case.
Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
In other places close to Garvin County:
Ada has had 6 positive case with 6 recoveries.
Purcell 8 positive cases with 5 recoveries.
Wayne 4 cases with 3 recoveries.
Asher 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Lexington 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Sulphur 1 case with 1 recovery.
Byars 1 case 0 recoveries.
There are 6 additional deaths; two occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 15-April 20.
One in Caddo County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cotton County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 170 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A list of testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
