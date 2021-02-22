Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 797.
Garvin County was listed as having 3,430 total cases. Of these, 44 have died; 130 are active; and 3,256 have recovered.
Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/resources-recommendations/hospital-surge-plan.html, which is published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
