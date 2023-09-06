A push to help out some dogs and cats is still going strong as donations for our furry little friends can be dropped off at a Pauls Valley bank.
It’s called “A Cause For P.A.W.S.” as all donations of some much needed items will go to help out at the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter.
The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society and local First United Bank are combining forces to collect the items for the local shelter as the never ending work goes on to find new homes for the dogs and cats.
The shelter supply drive is scheduled to keep rolling through Sept. 15 as a long list of items can be dropped off at the bank located at 315 West Grant.
Dogs – Items for canines include puppy pads, PupPeroni treats, Ol Roy treats, Denta Stix (any brand), greenies/minties, Purina Beggin treats, Purina Busy Bones (all sizes), Milk Bones or Ol Roy dog bones, Purina Dog Chow (chicken flavor), Purina One Chicken and Rice and topical flea and tick medication. No Rawhide treats.
Cats – On the feline side items include at treats (any kind), Purina Cat Food, toys, non-clumping litter and Advantage Multi for cats.
Other items needed include paper towels, tissues, bleach and liquid laundry soap.
