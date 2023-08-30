A couple of tasty gatherings are on the way for groups in Antioch and Lindsay.
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 5.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated for the monthly event.
In the Lindsay area an annual ice cream get-together is planned for a 5 p.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
There will be homemade ice cream and cookies, along with “great fellowship.”
Take a pictorial walk around the room and learn about the history of rural school days in the Pikes Peak community from 1908 to 1958.
Pikes Peak History books will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for continued maintenance of the building and property.
The next Storytelling at Pikes Peak School Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The Thomas family story will be told by Jared Thomas.
The monthly storytelling at Pikes Peak has been a community event since January 2023, and the stories can be viewed on YouTube at Lindsay Community Historical Society. These family stories have brought back many memories and have revealed a community spirit that we continue to share today in the Lindsay community.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society hosts community events throughout the year and offers tours of the museums by appointment. Follow LCHS on Facebook and on YouTube. Call 405-919-6146 or 405-756-6502 for more information or to schedule a tour.
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Sept. 23.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
