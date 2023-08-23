Hanging your head out the window is optional for a Pauls Valley drive now collecting donations to help dogs and cats in search of new homes.
It’s called “A Cause For P.A.W.S” as the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society and local First United Bank are combining forces to collect some much needed items for the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter.
The shelter supply drive is already underway and scheduled to keep rolling through Sept. 15 as a long list of items can be dropped off at the bank located at 315 West Grant.
Dogs – Items for canines include puppy pads, PupPeroni treats, Ol Roy treats, Denta Stix (any brand), greenies/minties, Purina Beggin treats, Purina Busy Bones (all sizes), Milk Bones or Ol Roy dog bones, Purina Dog Chow (chicken flavor), Purina One Chicken and Rice and topical flea and tick medication. No Rawhide treats.
Cats – On the feline side items include at treats (any kind), Purina Cat Food, toys, non-clumping litter and Advantage Multi for cats.
Other items needed include paper towels, tissues, bleach and liquid laundry soap.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 26
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
Opening at 10 a.m. the fundraiser goes all day long with specials featured each day.
The fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.