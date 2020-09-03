As of this advisory, there are 61,027 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, of which 835 have died and 51,447 have recovered, leaving 8,745 active cases in the state.
Thursday’s report shows Garvin County has had 266 total cases, of which four have died and 244 have recovered leaving 18 active cases.
Of those cases, Pauls Valley has had 118 cases with 1 death and 112 recoveries, leaving 5 active cases.
Lindsay has had 66 cases with 2 deaths and 61 recoveries and they have 3 active cases.
Maysville has had 27 cases with 23 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases with 21 recoveries and have no active case.
Wynnewood has had 24 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Stratford has had 14 cases with 11 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 cases and 9 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
