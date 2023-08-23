Tickets continue to be available for a concert event the likes of which have probably never been seen before in Pauls Valley.
Larry, Steve and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers – will perform their legendary music, accompanied by the Garvin County Sinfonietta with conductor Jack Bowman.
For more than 67 years, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall ... and now a special engagement in Pauls Valley with the show scheduled for Saturday night, Oct. 28 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
The Brothers have accumulated seven number one singles, 32 Top 40 records, 24 studio albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.
The evening begins with Aaron Copland’s Dance Episodes from Rodeo, a celebration of the American West.
Tickets are $50 and $00 for general seating and $250 for seats at tables in front of the stage.
Tickets are available at www.GarvinCountySings.com online.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. as show time is set for 7 p.m. as the way to get there from Interstate 35 is take Exit 72 Pauls Valley, then Highway 19 eastbound about three miles through town and turn left on North Street.
The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta is also planning another performance – Mozart’s comic opera “The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch” set for a 7 p.m. start Sept. 16 at the same PV school auditorium. It will also be performed two days later at East Central University in Ada.’
Bowman has said there are more than 140 people involved in the cast, including singers from four different universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.