By Barry Porterfield
..................
Some water towers in Pauls Valley are about to get a regular cleaning, which for local homes and businesses means be ready for that time when water stops flowing out of their faucets for a short time.
Residents impacted by low to zero water pressure during the cleanings need to know it could take a full 24 hours for water to return once the shutdown does come their way.
“We have got to clean out the water towers on a timely basis,” Assistant City Manager Don Wageman said.
“The towers will be out of service until they drain them and then they’ll go in and clean and inspect them.”
Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday, July 17 on the water tower downtown, which includes checking the structure’s stability.
The good news here is the work won’t affect anyone since the tower is out of service when it comes to water.
Then repairs are set to shift Wednesday, July 19 to a tower on Airline Road followed by a Monday, July 24 start date for a tower on U.S. Highway 77 on the north side of Pauls Valley.
According to the city of Pauls Valley, once work begins on a tower the drainage of water will start at 8 a.m. as repairs and a refilling of the tower is believed will take 18 to 24 hours.
“It’ll be off about a day or less,” Wageman said about the water service.
Anyone with questions can call Wageman at city hall, 404-238-3308.
A notification about the interruption of water service is also expected to be listed on the city of Pauls Valley’s website.
A third tower on South Chickasaw won’t be impacted since it’s out of service. Also not part of the cleanings is a tower east of town, which is where water from local lakes go before flowing into the water treatment plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.